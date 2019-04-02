|
On March 31, 2019, Robert Ihrie (age 94) beloved husband of Nancy Ihrie (nee Joseph) devoted father of Robert Ihrie Jr. (Maureen), Richard "Bill" Ihrie (Winnie), David Ihrie (Cathy) and Nancy Schaffer; loving grandfather of Rebecca, Megan, Jennifer, Gregory, Justin, and Nicole Ihrie and Anthony Schaffer Jr.; loving great grandfather of Alexander and Julian; and loving uncle/great-uncle of six. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, April 7th from 1 to 3 PM with a celebration of his life beginning at 2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Ursinus College Scholarship Fund; 601 E. Main Street; Collegeville, PA 19426.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019