Robert Israel Damie, of Lutherville Timonium, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Damie (nee Paul); children, Denise Damie (Nicholas) Comaromi, Tracy (Kevin) Wallett and Rachel (Mark) Larsen; grandchildren, Jonathan, Sara, Karli, Kyle, Nathan and Emily. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and David Damie and sister, Annette Silberstein.



Services are private. Please see Sol Levinson website for virtual funeral information. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Lifebridge Health Department of Development, Att: RFOK-Damie Family, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 (checks payable to Sinai Hospital).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store