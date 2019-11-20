|
On Monday, November 18, 2019 Robert J. Brown, U.S. WWII Navy Veteran, of Reisterstown, age 94 passed away. Beloved husband of Irma Kadish Brown and the late Betty Brown; devoted father of the late Robert G. Brown; step father to Michael Kadish and his wife Mary, Laura DeLoriea and her husband Glenn and Lisa Kadish; dear brother of the late Nellie Lambright, William E., Frank, Edward, Frederick, Howard, LeRoy and George; loving step grandfather of Amy and Jessica DeLoriea, Stephanie Strand and her husband Matt and Sarah Kadish; step great grandfather of Kylie and Andrew Strand; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12-2 PM with a graveside service beginning at 2:30 PM in the mausoleum chapel of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Robert with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019