Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
mausoleum chapel of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Brown Notice
On Monday, November 18, 2019 Robert J. Brown, U.S. WWII Navy Veteran, of Reisterstown, age 94 passed away. Beloved husband of Irma Kadish Brown and the late Betty Brown; devoted father of the late Robert G. Brown; step father to Michael Kadish and his wife Mary, Laura DeLoriea and her husband Glenn and Lisa Kadish; dear brother of the late Nellie Lambright, William E., Frank, Edward, Frederick, Howard, LeRoy and George; loving step grandfather of Amy and Jessica DeLoriea, Stephanie Strand and her husband Matt and Sarah Kadish; step great grandfather of Kylie and Andrew Strand; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12-2 PM with a graveside service beginning at 2:30 PM in the mausoleum chapel of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Robert with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -