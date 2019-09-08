|
Elliott, Robert J., Jr. On August 24, 2019 Bob made his transition to new life. Married for 38 years to Patricia Slechter Elliott, devoted father of Joyanne Lipinski and her husband T.J., Kyle Elliott and his wife Erin, beloved brother of Pamela Davis and her husband Joseph (deceased), brother-in-law of C. Donald Slechter and his wife JoEllen, I. John Slechter, Jr. and his partner Carmen Lanao, Eric Slechter and his wife Lynn, Douglas Slechter and his wife Dawn. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Church of the Nativity and Holy Comforter, 6112 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Visitation at the church 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m., Mass of Celebration of Life 2:30 p.m. followed by reception at the church from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Living Water Inclusive Catholic Community, check made out to LWHM, 5 Big Stone Court, Catonsville, MD 21228, or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019