Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Candle Light Funeral Home
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community
Baltimore, MD
View Map
On October 22, 2019, Robert J. Krabbe, 88, of Baltimore, passed away; beloved husband of Anne E. (Morsberger); devoted father of Susan Krabbe, Bob (Cathy) Krabbe, Beth (Chuck) Bieberich; loving grandfather of David and Christopher Krabbe, Joe (Katie) Bieberich, Colleen (Shervin) Sepehri, John and Maria Bieberich, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25th, from 6-8 pm at Candle Light Funeral Home, Catonsville, MD. Friends are also welcome at 9:30 am, Saturday, October 26th, at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown Retirement Community, Baltimore, MD, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00am. Interment at New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount St. Joseph High School, Baltimore, MD, or Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Charlestown. For more information please visit www.candlelightfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019
