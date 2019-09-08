Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home
1050 York Road
Towson, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home
1050 York Road
Towson, MD
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
100 Church Lane
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Robert J. (Bob) Murphy


1940 - 2019
Robert J. (Bob) Murphy Notice
Robert J. (Bob) Murphy, Naples, FL - With his family by his side, Bob peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 30, 2019 at Stansell House Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines, MD.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Anna DiLauro Murphy; his children; R. Kenneth Murphy (Katie) of Clifton,VA; Laura M. Williams (Richard) of Mount Pleasant, SC: Brent P. Murphy of Cockeysville MD; and his grandchildren: Connor, James and Elizabeth Murphy; Harrison and Lila Williams. He is also survived by his brother Tom Murphy (Rose) of Pasadena, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Gladys Smith Murphy of Pasadena, MD.

Bob "Murph" was born August 13, 1940 in Baltimore, MD. He was a graduate of Polytechnic Institute, class of 1958 and Johns Hopkins University. He began work at McCormick & Company at age 17 and continued a successful, life-long career for 40 years until his retirement in 1997.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson, MD. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mackey & Pam Stansell House - Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
