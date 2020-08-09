Penn, Robert J, age 77, passed away on March 28, 2020. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Martha, his loving children, Christine Pritt (Mark), Cindy Baumeister (Phil), Mark Penn (Heather) and his dear sister Elaine Wagenfuehr (David). In addition, Bob's leaves 3 step-children, Mary Schabdach (Bruce), Suzi Hibler, Jack Charles (Basia), 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his adored grandson, Scott. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 3pm - 6pm at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212, with a service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Grace Fellowship Church, 9505 Deerco Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 with "in memory of Bob Penn" on the memo line.



