Robert J. "Bob" Simonetti, age 91, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Homeland in Baltimore and Towson, MD, passed away with his children by his side on Friday, September 4, 2020.Bob worked at Maryland National Bank as an Investment Manager. He was active at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen and St Joseph Parish. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately along with burial at St. Mary Cemetery.For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com