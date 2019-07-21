|
On July 7, 2019, Robert Joseph Snyder; beloved husband of the late Margaret Catherine (nee Baummer); devoted father of Beverly Zdrojkowski and her husband Thomas; dear grandfather of Kelly Corwin and her husband Luke, and John Yackovich; dear brother of Richard Snyder and Arlene Hazen; dear stepfather of Mary Kay Daily; dear step grandfather of Zachary, Bridget, and Luke Daily; dear step great grandfather of Annie and Jenny Daily.
Memorial mass will be offered Monday, July 29, 11AM, at St. Joseph Church - Texas, 105 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Inurnment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019