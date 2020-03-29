|
On March 26, 2020 Robert J. Wityk beloved husband of Anne S. Wityk; devoted father of Rebecca McWhite and her husband Steven McWhite, Eric Wityk and his wife Elina El-Badry and Catherine Wityk; dear son of Joseph J. Wityk and Suzanne T. Wityk; devoted brother of Nancy Yanke and her husband Jonathan.
A private service and burial will be held. A public memorial service will be held when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made the www.stroke.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020