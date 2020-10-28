Robert "Stoney" Jackson , a Baltimore Real Estate developer, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at his home in Bal Harbour, Florida. Born and raised in Baltimore Maryland, Mr. Jackson was 79.



"Stoney was one of a kind" Larger than life individual, everyone that was fortunate enough to know him, loved him and wanted to be part of his life. His charm, charisma and personality were unmatched. He was a kind and thoughtful gentleman In every aspect of life.



Robert Jackson went to McDonogh School in Maryland and Miami Country Day in Miami, Florida before graduating from Stanton military academy in Staunton Virginia in 1963. After attending University of Alabama, he went to work for his father Robert L Jackson, who developed commercial and residential properties in and around Baltimore. In 1965 he was the co-founder of the upscale Governors Club in Baltimore City. This was just one of his many real estate endeavors. He eventually retired to Miami in 1990.



Stoney never married and is survived by his two sisters, Lynn Ludwig of Bal Harbour, Florida; Joan Jackson of Roland Park, Maryland; two nieces, Kelly Rhodes Subotich of Parkton, Maryland and Kimberly Rhodes Flynn of Lutherville, Maryland. His brother George Obrecht Jackson died in 1993. The family has requested a private service in Bal Harbour, Florida.



