Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jacobs Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Jacobs Sr. Notice
On Monday, June 3, 2019, Robert Gene Jacobs Sr. Born in Annapolis MD., Retired CEO of Crownsville State Hospital and Administrator of John Hokpins Baltimore Medical Center. Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Baltimore Alumni Chapter and A member of the Masonic Lodge. Veteran of The United States Army. Jake is survived by wife, Robin Jacobs, Sons; Robert G. Jacobs II of VA., Richard C. Jacobs(Angell), and John T. Jacobs , daughters; Audrey Smoot(Nathaniel), Linda Washington(Mark) of VA., and Carla Franklin(George) of CA., grandchildren; Terrance Jacobs and Qiana Snowden, great grandchildren Laylah, Quirrah and Nikitah Jacobs and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday June 28, 2019 at the Murphy Fine Arts Center on the Campus of Morgan State University, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218 for a 10am visitation. The Kappa Burial Service, Masonic Service and Military Honors will begin at 11am. The Memorial Service will start at 12pm. We invite you to sign our guestbook at www.wyliefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.