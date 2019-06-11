|
On Monday, June 3, 2019, Robert Gene Jacobs Sr. Born in Annapolis MD., Retired CEO of Crownsville State Hospital and Administrator of John Hokpins Baltimore Medical Center. Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Baltimore Alumni Chapter and A member of the Masonic Lodge. Veteran of The United States Army. Jake is survived by wife, Robin Jacobs, Sons; Robert G. Jacobs II of VA., Richard C. Jacobs(Angell), and John T. Jacobs ,sisters; Audrey Smoot(Nathaniel), Linda Washington(Mark) of VA., and Carla Franklin(George) of CA., grandchildren; Terrance Jacobs and Qiana Snowden, great grandchildren Laylah, Quirrah and Nikitah Jacobs and a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday June 28, 2019 at the Murphy Fine Arts Center on the Campus of Morgan State University, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218 for a 10am visitation. The Kappa Burial Service, Masonic Service and Military Honors will begin at 11am. The Memorial Service will start at 12pm. We invite you to sign our guestbook at www.wyliefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019