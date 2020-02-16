|
|
On February 13, 2020, Robert Wylie Jacobsen passed away. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Ann Jacobsen (nee Bolander); devoted father of Leslie Jacobsen, Susan Jacobsen, Robin Jacobsen and her husband Stephen, and Sandra Thobe and her husband Tommy; loving grandfather of Emily Nocera and her husband Josh, Tara Thobe, Victoria Thobe, Michael LaPenotiere; cherished great-grandfather of Madeleine and Jacobsen Nocera. Robert was a lifetime member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 37.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 10am, at Perry Hall Baptist Church. Interment services will follow at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to Perry Hall Baptist Church, 3919 Schroeder Ave., Perry Hall, MD 21128.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020