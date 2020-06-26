Robert "Robbie" James Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Robbie" James, Jr., age 58, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on June 21, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of Robert and Lois (Holcomb) James. He attended Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church. Robert graduated from Aberdeen High School. He loved motorcycles, playing his guitar and music.

Robert is survived by his three sisters, Debbie (Clint) VanMarter of Virginia Beach, VA, Brenda (Rick) Griffey of Aberdeen, and Anita (Tim) Burke of Havre de Grace; and several nieces & nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3111 Churchville Road, Churchville, MD 21028.

Condolences may be left on the guest book at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved