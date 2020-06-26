Robert "Robbie" James, Jr., age 58, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on June 21, 2020 at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of Robert and Lois (Holcomb) James. He attended Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church. Robert graduated from Aberdeen High School. He loved motorcycles, playing his guitar and music.
Robert is survived by his three sisters, Debbie (Clint) VanMarter of Virginia Beach, VA, Brenda (Rick) Griffey of Aberdeen, and Anita (Tim) Burke of Havre de Grace; and several nieces & nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church, 3111 Churchville Road, Churchville, MD 21028.
Condolences may be left on the guest book at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.