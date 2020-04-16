|
On April 2, 2020 Robert James Lewis Jr "Bob," age 59, of Woodbine, Maryland, originally from Elkridge, Maryland, passed away. He was the son of the late Mary and Robert "Bob" Lewis Sr; brother of Deborah Marc and Michael Lewis. He is survived by his wife Lisa, children Lindsey Black, Ben, Jeremiah, Igor and Natasha; and his six grandchildren; Carter, Elijah, and Peyton Black; Finley, Amber, and Blake Lewis. Bob died peacefully in his home on hospice care, surrounded by his loved ones, after battling metastatic colon cancer.
Bob's career in the wholesale car business started at an early age, following in his father's footsteps. Most recently he and his brother operate Laurel Kia in retail and wholesale car sales. His farm in Woodbine was beloved by not only him but all who he loved to share it with, from the motocross tracks, equestrian activities, and hosting multiple weddings. He will also be remembered for his enjoyment of golfing and fishing. His love for his wife, children, and grandchildren was only exceeded by his love and dedication to his faith, to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11am, receiving guests beginning at 10 am. The service will be held at Mount Airy Bible Church, 16700 Frederick Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Mount Airy Christian Academy.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020