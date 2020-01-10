|
Robert John Marzicola, 94, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 5, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Bob was born on July 4, 1925 in Edgewood, MD, the son of the late Peter and Rosa Piwkowski Marzicola and husband of the late Evelyn Harvey Marzicola. Bob is survived by three sons, John Marzicola and his wife Mildred of New Port Richey, FL, Robert M. Marzicola of Edgewood, MD and Randy Marzicola and his wife LuAnn of Frederick, MD, 7 grandchildren, Jeremy Marzicola and wife Gretchen of New Port Richey, FL, Melissa Brain and husband Paul of New Port Richey, FL, Shelly Brossoit of Pylesville, MD, Leslie Vettas and husband Michael of Edgewood, MD, Matthew Marzicola of Arlington, VA, Heather Lindhorst and husband Jonathan of Kingsville, MD, and Michael Gatta of Scranton, PA, ten great grandchildren and three nieces.
He was predeceased by his daughter Carol Lynn Marzicola, of Hyattsville, MD and his brother Martin A. Marzicola, of Bel Air, MD.
Bob left Washington College in 1943 to join the WWII Army Air Corp, where he proudly served in the Pacific Theater. He was deployed to the Mariana Islands. He served with the 330th Bomb Group ("Empire Busters") in Guam, on the B-29 Superfortress-equipped unit that received two distinguished citations. He participated in 26 bombing missions after leaving the 73rd Bomb Wing on Saipan. He received a Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement and rose to the rank of Master Sergeant.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Harford County raising his family in Edgewood and later residing in Bel Air. He retired after 40 years from TECOM at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. He was a longtime member of the Presbury United Methodist Church in Edgewood and Edgewood American Legion Post 17.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1-4 pm. Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020