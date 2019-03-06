Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
ROBERT JOHN ZAPALOWICZ

ROBERT JOHN ZAPALOWICZ Notice
On Monday, March 4, 2019, ROBERT JOHN ZAPALOWICZ, beloved husband of Margaret Lousie Zapalowicz (nee Rodgers) devoted brother of Eileen Morrow & her late husband Jim and Carol Cituk & her husband Dennis, loving son of the late Martha & John Zapalowicz. Robert is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Saturday from 9 until 9:45 A.M. Funeral service at 9:45 A.M. Interment in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
