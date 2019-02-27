ROBERT ANDREW JONES, JR., 86 of Delta, PA and simply known as "Bob Jones" by all who knew him, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House, Forest Hill, MD. Bob was the husband of Gladys Irene (Taylor) Jones with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. He was born August 10, 1932 in Whiteford, MD, the oldest son of Robert Andrew Jones, Sr. and Clara Margaret (Founds) Jones. Following graduation from North Harford High School in 1951, he embarked upon a career with the United States Army at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. On September 3, 1955, he married Gladys who he always addressed as "sweetie". He retired in 1987 after 36 years of service. Mr. Bob turned many heads as a gentlemen's barber for more than fifty years in the Delta, Whiteford and Dublin communities. He was even known to make house calls to cut hair for the elderly and infirmed.Surviving in addition to his wife, Gladys, are his daughter, Cheryl Lynn Jarvis and husband, Jay, of Gallipolis, Ohio; two grandchildren, one sister, Patricia Nunn and husband, Robert of Rising Sun, MD. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Betty Taylor and Merna Watkins; two brothers, Laurence Jones and Franklin Jones. Relatives and friends may call 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA, where the funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, with Dr. John McKnight of Reformation Bible Church officiating. Interment will be in the Slate Ridge Cemetery. Please visit:www.harkinsfuneralhome.com for additional obituary and memorial contribution information. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary