Concert pianist and professor Robert Jordan died on May 25, 2019 in Baltimore. Born May 2 1940 in Chattanooga TN, Mr. Jordan studied at the Eastman and Juilliard Schools of music, and was a Fulbright Scholar.



Performing on five continents over more than four decades, he appeared as soloist with, among others, the orchestras of Munich, Prague, Buffalo, Baltimore, and the Symphony of the New World, with whom he made his New York debut at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center in 1971. He served on the faculties of Morgan State University, the University of Delaware, and SUNY Fredonia. He leaves behind a legacy of inspiration to generations of music lovers and students, serving as a living example of how to approach music, teaching, and life with a spirit of determination, optimism, and love. A memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, August 17th from 2-4 PM at Second Presbyterian Church, 4200 St. Paul St., Baltimore. In his memory please give to the to the Mamie and Ira Jordan Minority Scholarship fund at SUNY Fredonia. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019