On August 31, 2019, Reverend Robert Joseph Fringo, loving husband of Helen Marie Fringo (nee Cox) ; adoring father of Ruth Anne Diggs (Jay), Douglas Robert Fringo (Anita), Stephen Edward Fringo (Michael) and John Matthew Fringo; also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children, siblings Edward, Arlene and Florence and pre-deceased by 2 sisters and 6 brothers. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday at Camp Chapel United Methodist Church, 5000 East Joppa Rd. Perry Hall, MD 21128, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m., internment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Chapel United Methodist Church. Arrangements by MacNABB Funeral Home of Catonsville. www.macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019