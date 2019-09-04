Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Camp Chapel United Methodist Church
5000 East Joppa Rd
Perry Hall,, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Camp Chapel United Methodist Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fringo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Robert Joseph Fringo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Robert Joseph Fringo Notice
On August 31, 2019, Reverend Robert Joseph Fringo, loving husband of Helen Marie Fringo (nee Cox) ; adoring father of Ruth Anne Diggs (Jay), Douglas Robert Fringo (Anita), Stephen Edward Fringo (Michael) and John Matthew Fringo; also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children, siblings Edward, Arlene and Florence and pre-deceased by 2 sisters and 6 brothers. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday at Camp Chapel United Methodist Church, 5000 East Joppa Rd. Perry Hall, MD 21128, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m., internment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Chapel United Methodist Church. Arrangements by MacNABB Funeral Home of Catonsville. www.macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now