On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Robert Joseph Smith, age 79, of Timonium, MD died of cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, Gail (née Stapf); two children, Amie Abu-Rustum (Nadeem) and Neal Smith (Simone); 4 beloved grandchildren; siblings, Edward (Julie) of Ocean City, Paul (Linda) of Salisbury; sister in law, Rita of Annapolis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene K. and Philip Smith; sister, Irene Nixon and brother, Phil Smith.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210 on Saturday, October 5 beginning at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Robert with memorial contributions to the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Loaves and Fishes Program. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019