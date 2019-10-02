Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
5200 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Smith Notice
On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Robert Joseph Smith, age 79, of Timonium, MD died of cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, Gail (née Stapf); two children, Amie Abu-Rustum (Nadeem) and Neal Smith (Simone); 4 beloved grandchildren; siblings, Edward (Julie) of Ocean City, Paul (Linda) of Salisbury; sister in law, Rita of Annapolis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene K. and Philip Smith; sister, Irene Nixon and brother, Phil Smith.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210 on Saturday, October 5 beginning at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Robert with memorial contributions to the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Loaves and Fishes Program. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.