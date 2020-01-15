Home

Robert Kalinowski


1941 - 2020
Robert Kalinowski Notice
Robert "Bob" Sigmund Kalinowski passed on January 9, 2020 at 3:33am. Born to Sam Kanniss and Genevieve Simone on December 16, 1941 in Steubenville Ohio. Survived by son Bobby Kalinowski and fiancee Alison Clark, daughter Geneva Kalinowski-Cooper and fiancee Frank Bilotta, daughter June Kalinowski-Bieman and son in law Mark Bieman, and grandsons Sean Bieman, Josh Bieman, Cody Bieman and fiancee Bree Lopez. Lived in Bowie MD, Landover Hills MD and Milton FL. Worked at Pep Boys, Andrews Air Force base, and as an usher at the Baltimore Ravens stadium. Known for his love for animals and kindness to other people. Family held a private memorial on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
