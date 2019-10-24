|
|
At the age of 100 years young, October 22nd, Robert Cecil Kanode of Reisterstown died peacefully. Predeceased by his wife, Marie Lyon (nee Brinkmann). He is survived by his daughter, Andrea (nee Kanode) Peña (A. Dennis Peña,), grandchildren John Bryan Barnes (Megan Luckeroth) and Michael Andrew Barnes (Jennifer Chavis), brother Richard W. Kanode, nieces Holly nee Brinkmann Hoenes and Heidi nee Brinkmann Dripps and by his dedicated caretaker, Kathleen "Kitten" Chavis.
Mr. Kanode served in the Air Corps during WWII and traveled to South Africa and Italy. When he left the military he dove into his career and worked his way up from a bucket boy to owning his own business, Chesapeake Wood Products. Even though his work was important, having done so until the day he died, his true passion in life was farming, a hobby he shared for 70+ years with his brother. Mr. Kanode was a gentleman farmer, his farm was his get away, a place for him to relax and enjoy the serenity. Services for Mr. Kanode will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Baltimore County Animal Shelter, 13800 Manor Rd, Baldwin, MD 21013. For more information, visit www.elinefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019