Robert Todd Kerfoot, Sr., 91, formerly of Baltimore, MD passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Mr. Kerfoot was a veteran of the US Navy having served during the WWII conflict and retired from the Baltimore Sun. A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home-Dundalk. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday at Mountain Christian Church, Joppa, MD. Interment will be in Mountain Christian Church Cemetery. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
