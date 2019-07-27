|
|
Robert Joseph Kesecker Jr., age 67, died peacefully in his Severn, MD home on July 22, 2019. Staff Sergeant Kesecker was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and uncle.
Robert is a decorated veteran of Desert Storm, where he was awareded 3 Bronze Stars, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal. He grew up in Forestville, the son of Robert Joseph Kesecker Sr. and Ellen Nora Coyle.
He had an infectious laugh and enjoyed telling stories to make the people around him happy. He lived for his family, friends, and especially his grandson Colby. He was more than happy to greet him with McDonalds fries.
He was proud to be a member of the Army and serve his country. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. He loved everything Redskins, Orioles and Horse Racing.
Services will be held Monday, July 29th, at 11am at Baltimore National Cemetery. Donations in honor of Bob may be made to the s Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 27, 2019