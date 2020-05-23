Robert Keith Keys passed away at his residence in Ocean City, Maryland on May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice Keys; loving father of John Keys, James Nightengale, Veronica Bradley and Darrin Nightengale; loving grandfather of 2 and great-grandfather of 1. Robert was predeceased by his siblings Charlene Blinke, William Keys and Cornelia Lumpe.
Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 10 AM until 1 PM. Where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
