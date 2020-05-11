Robert M. Klein, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 10, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his son, Steve Noren, grandchildren, Jason, Joshua and Zachary Noren and companion, Jacqueline Klein. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Zelma B. Klein (nee Cohen); son, Marc Noren and parents, Solomon and Eva Klein.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



