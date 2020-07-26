1/
Robert Krach
On July 24, 2020 Robert "Bob" Lewis Krach beloved husband for 68 years to Nora P. (nee Payne) Krach; devoted father of Peggy Krach, Robert Krach and his wife Meg, Brenda DiFabbio and her husband Tony and the late Donna Krach; loving grandfather of Candice Schaffer, Nial Krach, Callum Krach and Nathan DiFabbio; dear brother of Charles Krach and Nancy Stallings; cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews; Bob is also survived by numerous friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment is private. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.org

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Bobby-everyone, So sorry...
I can see him now amongst a favorite patch of Black Eyed Susan’s -just smiling
StevIe
Neighbor
