On July 24, 2020 Robert "Bob" Lewis Krach beloved husband for 68 years to Nora P. (nee Payne) Krach; devoted father of Peggy Krach, Robert Krach and his wife Meg, Brenda DiFabbio and her husband Tony and the late Donna Krach; loving grandfather of Candice Schaffer, Nial Krach, Callum Krach and Nathan DiFabbio; dear brother of Charles Krach and Nancy Stallings; cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews; Bob is also survived by numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment is private. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse www.samaritanspurse.orgwww.lassahnfuneralhomes.com