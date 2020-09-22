1/
Robert L. Hanley Sr.
On Monday, September 21, 2020, Robert Lee Hanley, Sr., U.S. Army veteran, of Lutherville, age 88. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Gahan) Hanley for 67 years; devoted father of Robert L. Hanley, Jr. (Kathleen) and Gary C. Hanley (Debora); loving grandfather of Zachary (Hannah), Mackenzie (Bryan), Olivia (Matthew) and Kylie; great grandfather of Mya and Sutton. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Stella Maris and hospice for their care and compassion.

A private service was held for the family and a memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please remember Robert with memorial contributions to Stella Maris or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
