|
|
Dr. Robert Kondner, P.E. peacefully passed away on March 4, 2020, surrounded by family. 'Bob' Kondner was born August 9, 1932, the son of the late William A. Kondner and Susan Matilda Moss. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Thelma Kondner, 8 children (Christine, Robert Jr., Suzanne, David, Marilyn, Joyce, Thomas, and Mary), 16 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 16924 York Road, Monkton, Maryland, 21111. Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 18310 Middletown Road, Parkton, Maryland, 21120, followed by interment at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, 21234.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 2305 North Charles Street, Suite 300, Baltimore, Maryland, 21218, or online at www.vincentbaltimore.org.
Dr. Kondner graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a doctorate in engineering and then served as Engineering Department Chair at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He authored more than 125 technical papers in national and international journals in areas of civil engineering. Returning to the Baltimore area in 1966, Dr. Kondner taught at University of Maryland and Loyola University while providing engineering and technical consultancy services. He was a resident of Northern Baltimore County where he raised various crops and cattle.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020