Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-343-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
18310 Middletown Road
Parkton, MD
View Map

Robert L. Kondner


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Kondner Notice
Dr. Robert Kondner, P.E. peacefully passed away on March 4, 2020, surrounded by family. 'Bob' Kondner was born August 9, 1932, the son of the late William A. Kondner and Susan Matilda Moss. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Thelma Kondner, 8 children (Christine, Robert Jr., Suzanne, David, Marilyn, Joyce, Thomas, and Mary), 16 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 16924 York Road, Monkton, Maryland, 21111. Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 18310 Middletown Road, Parkton, Maryland, 21120, followed by interment at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, 21234.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 2305 North Charles Street, Suite 300, Baltimore, Maryland, 21218, or online at www.vincentbaltimore.org.

Dr. Kondner graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a doctorate in engineering and then served as Engineering Department Chair at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He authored more than 125 technical papers in national and international journals in areas of civil engineering. Returning to the Baltimore area in 1966, Dr. Kondner taught at University of Maryland and Loyola University while providing engineering and technical consultancy services. He was a resident of Northern Baltimore County where he raised various crops and cattle.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -