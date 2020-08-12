1/
Robert L. Montgomery
On July 30th, 2020; Robert L. Montgomery, 74 of Baltimore, Maryland passed away peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Donna Montgomery (nee Walter); devoted father of Adam Montgomery, grandfather of D'Angelo; and dear brother of Joan Becker, Loretta Bosse, and the late George Leicht.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Robert's life with a Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi - 3615 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21218, on Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 AM. Internment private at a later date. Memory Tributes may be made to the www.evansfuneralchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fr. Burke Scholarship Fund in memory of Robert Montgomery at St. Francis of Assisi.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
