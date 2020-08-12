On July 30th, 2020; Robert L. Montgomery, 74 of Baltimore, Maryland passed away peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Donna Montgomery (nee Walter); devoted father of Adam Montgomery, grandfather of D'Angelo; and dear brother of Joan Becker, Loretta Bosse, and the late George Leicht.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Robert's life with a Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi - 3615 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21218, on Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 AM. Internment private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fr. Burke Scholarship Fund in memory of Robert Montgomery at St. Francis of Assisi.