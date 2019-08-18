Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Reisterstown, MD
Robert L. Morano


1943 - 2019
Robert L. Morano Notice
On August 10, 2019 Robert Louis "Bob" Morano, 76, of Reisterstown beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Kraynick) Morano. Father of Robert M. Morano and his wife Mia and Steven E. Morano and his wife Tricia. Grandfather of Steven E. Morano, Jr. and Sadie M. Morano. Brother of Tony Stanitz, Richard Morano and Gregory Morano and predeceased by siblings Audrey Kman, Shirley Mancia and Phyllis Cunningham.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) Thursday, August 22, 2019, 3-5 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 23, 2019, 10am at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacred Heart School, P.O. Box 3672, Glyndon, MD 21071-3672 or Building for Mission Fund of St. William's Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples, Florida 34108. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
