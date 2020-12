Ltc. Robert L. Woodson, 80, of Havre de Grace, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. A distinguished career U.S. Army officer and loving husband and father, he is survived by wife Constance, daughters Tamra and Tonita (Gillich, m. Christopher) and granddaughter Lillian. A memorial service will be held in spring 2021, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, where Robert faithfully served and worshipped. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com