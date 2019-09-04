|
Robert H. "Bob" Landefeld, Jr., age 77, of Ocean City, MD formerly of Timonium and Cockeysville, MD passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD with his loving wife, Christine (Tsottles) Landefeld by his side.
A prayer service will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Ocean View, Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where friends and family may call after 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Bob's name to the Town Cats of Ocean City, PO Box 1405, Ocean Pines, MD 21811, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 27, Ocean City, MD 21840 or the by visiting
Online condolences may be sent by visiting
www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019