Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Dale

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Lee Dale Notice
On April 4, 2019, Robert Lee Dale, adored husband of Mary-Jo (née Ford); loving father of Ann Behner (Brook); Elizabeth Dale; John Dale (Katherine); devoted brother of Robert Neugebauer (Karen), Joanne Angelo (John), brother-in-law, L. David Ford and loving grandfather to Kathleen Dale and William and Rebecca Behner. Dedicated member of the Wednesday Mornings Breakfast Posse.Donations in Bob's name can be made to the Chesapeake Audubon Society, P.O. Box 3137, Baltimore MD 21228.A celebration for Bob will be at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.