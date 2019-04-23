|
On April 4, 2019, Robert Lee Dale, adored husband of Mary-Jo (née Ford); loving father of Ann Behner (Brook); Elizabeth Dale; John Dale (Katherine); devoted brother of Robert Neugebauer (Karen), Joanne Angelo (John), brother-in-law, L. David Ford and loving grandfather to Kathleen Dale and William and Rebecca Behner. Dedicated member of the Wednesday Mornings Breakfast Posse.Donations in Bob's name can be made to the Chesapeake Audubon Society, P.O. Box 3137, Baltimore MD 21228.A celebration for Bob will be at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2019