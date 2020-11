On November 16, 2020, ROBERT LEE GUNNARSSON, SR., 74, of Hampstead, MD. Beloved husband of the late Helen Marie (nee Simms) Gunnarsson. Loving father of Dawn Marie Hunt (Dale) and Robert Lee Gunnarsson, Jr (Terry). Devoted grandfather of Robert James Gunnarsson. Dear brother of Sandra Thielz, Norman Gunnarsson (Fran), Stephen Gunnarsson (Fran).



Family and friends may call at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD on Tuesday November 24 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 25 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Wesley United Methodist Cemetery, Hampstead.



