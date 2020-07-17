Reverend Robert Lee Hurley, 98, was called home on Tuesday, July 14th. He was a retired Methodist Minister serving parishioners first in West Virginia, and several charges in Maryland. Prior to being ordained he was in construction, a background that helped him leave new buildings and additions at many of the churches he served. He was a graduate of Marshall University and Wesley Theological Seminary. He was a WWII Army Veteran, serving in England. He was preceded by Tessie Marie, his wife of numerous years, and a son, Warren. He is survived by a daughter Judy McLean and her husband Ken, two sons Don and Bruce Hurley and his wife Linda Sue; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Viewings will be held on Monday, July 20th from 5:00 – 7:00PM and on Tuesday, July 21st from 10:00 - 11:00AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349. A Funeral Service will begin on Tuesday at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, when entering the building.



