Robert Lee Osborne, Jr., age 87, of Fries, Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Osborne was born on February 29, 1932 in Rugby, Virginia to Robert E. Lee and Ruby NellVina Hall Osborne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Adeline Osborne.
He is survived by his wife R. Joan Osborne of Fries, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law Denise O. and Michael R. Hagy of Clearlake, California; grandchildren and spouse Jessica Hagy Taliaferro and Chris of Northern, California; Oreda Racquel Hagy; two great-grandchildren Brook Taliaferro and Michael Taliaferro, all of Northern, California; nephew Johnny Isert of Portland, Oregon.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 2:00 PM in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Pastor Garry Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery at Volney. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:30 pm until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020