Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Robert Lee Schudel Notice
On December 16, 2019 Robert Lee Schudel, beloved husband of the late Ruth E. Schudel, (nee Reithlingshoefer), devoted father of Deborah Kohler and her husband Ken, Mark Schudel and Donna Schudel-Barone and her husband John, dear brother of Alfred E. Schudel, Jr., also survived by 5 loving grandchildren and 4 loving great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 10AM-12 Noon, the funeral hour. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be sent to: Gilchrist Cares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
