On December 16, 2019 Robert Lee Schudel, beloved husband of the late Ruth E. Schudel, (nee Reithlingshoefer), devoted father of Deborah Kohler and her husband Ken, Mark Schudel and Donna Schudel-Barone and her husband John, dear brother of Alfred E. Schudel, Jr., also survived by 5 loving grandchildren and 4 loving great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 10AM-12 Noon, the funeral hour. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be sent to: Gilchrist Cares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019