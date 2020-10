On October 6, 2020, Robert Lee Stahler passed away at the age of 74. He is survived by many loving family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Highview Funeral and Cremation Services, 3433 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047 on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at which time a Graveside Service will be held in the adjoining cemetery. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home website www.highviewfuneralservice.com