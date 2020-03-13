Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map

Robert Lee Testerman

Robert Lee Testerman Notice
Robert Lee Testerman, age 85, of Bel Air, MD peacefully passed away on March 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Creswell, MD, he was the son of James and Margaret (Leftridge) Testerman.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Testerman; daughters, Deborah Behymer and Pamela Liedlich; son, Gregory Testerman; 8 grandchildren; many great-granchildren; sister, Marian Paruszewski; and brother, James Testerman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Testerman, Dot Martin, Carol Forbes, David Testerman, and Elizabeth Amein.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland at 10:00 am with Rev. Jeff Owens officiating. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers include his grandsons, Robert Lloyd, Philip Liedlick, Justin Testerman, Kyle Salmons, Tommy Thompson, and close family friend, Eugene Roz.

Contributions may be made to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020
