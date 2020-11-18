On November 13, 2020, Robert Lee Weber passed away peacefully at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Baker Weber, four children: Mike (Cindy) Weber of Williamsburg, VA, Amy (Todd) Sukeena of Catonsville, MD, Mike (Amy) Baker of Reisterstown, MD and Jennifer (Todd) Felter of Parkville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and loving Uncle Buck to Jeff (Lisa) Weber and Steve (Laura) Weber. Bob was predeceased by his father Bernard, mother Jeanette, and brother Charles. An outdoor memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20 at 1 pm at the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace, MD. For remembrances: www.evansfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Robert-Lee-Weber