1/1
Robert Lee (Bob) Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 13, 2020, Robert Lee Weber passed away peacefully at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Baker Weber, four children: Mike (Cindy) Weber of Williamsburg, VA, Amy (Todd) Sukeena of Catonsville, MD, Mike (Amy) Baker of Reisterstown, MD and Jennifer (Todd) Felter of Parkville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and loving Uncle Buck to Jeff (Lisa) Weber and Steve (Laura) Weber. Bob was predeceased by his father Bernard, mother Jeanette, and brother Charles. An outdoor memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20 at 1 pm at the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace, MD. For remembrances: www.evansfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Robert-Lee-Weber

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved