On September 15, 2020, Robert "Bob" Lee Wilhelm, Sr., beloved husband of the late Mary Jean Wilhelm; father of Barbara Clinton, Robert Lee Wilhelm, Jr. (Pam Nicholson), and Gary Wilhelm; grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 4; brother of Judy Wilhelm and Harry Wilhelm.
Funeral services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD