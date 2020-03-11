Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:45 AM
Robert Leepa


1930 - 2020
Robert Leepa Notice
On March 9, 2020, ROBERT FLOYD LEEPA of Ellicott City. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Leepa; loving father of Robert, Douglas, and Christopher; and cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Friday, 9:30-10:45 am where services will begin at 10:45 am. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Additional information and online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
