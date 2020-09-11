Robert Leslie Mort, 99, a resident of Springwell Senior Living, died on September 6, 2020, with a son and daughter by his side at Gilchrist Center in Columbia, Md. Robert was born in New Castle, Pa, on June 9, 1921, to the late William Mort and Helen E. Miller. He began his career with the B&O Railway in 1939, serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from CSX Corporation in 1981. His wife of 72 years, the late Shirley Mae Mort (Boyd), passed away in 2015, and his brothers, William F. Mort and Dyke D. Mort, also predeceased him. Robert is survived by his four children, Robert L. Mort, Jr. (Robbin) of Clayton, NC, Gretchen M. Greer of Tunbridge, VT, Blair B. Mort (Betsy) of Huntington, WV, and Heidi P. Mort-Green (Brian) of Baltimore, MD, as well as 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Road, Baltimore, on Saturday, Sept 12, from 2 to 4 pm. Burial will take place at Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle, Pa., with local arrangements handled by R. Cunningham Funeral Home (www.cunninghamfh.com
). Memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 (www.gilchristcares.org
) or the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 (www.borail.org
).www.mwfuneralhome.com