Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lewis Wilson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lewis Wilson Notice
Robert Lewis Wilson, 83, of Glen Burnie passed away on September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Thelma Wilson. He leaves behind the Stefanski Family and the Cleveland Family, who loved him dearly.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, September 24th, from 11am-1pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1 PM. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery-Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Memorial Program, 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Ste. 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now