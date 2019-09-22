|
|
Robert Lewis Wilson, 83, of Glen Burnie passed away on September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Thelma Wilson. He leaves behind the Stefanski Family and the Cleveland Family, who loved him dearly.
The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, September 24th, from 11am-1pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1 PM. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery-Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Memorial Program, 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Ste. 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019