Robert "Bobby" Louis Goldstick, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April18, 2020, at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his parents, Mildred and Henry Goldstick; and brother and sister-in-law, Sylvan and Sandra Goldstick. He is survived by his nephew, Marc (Naomi) Goldstick; niece, Rachel Goldstick; great nephew, Eli Goldstick; and great niece, Hannah Goldstick.
We will miss our kind "Uncle Bobby" - all of the questions and conversations, Passovers and piano playing.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ARC Of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020