Robert Loyal, a father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away on June 9, 2020. Affectionately known as Bob, Bobby, or Rob, Mr. Loyal was born on November 11, 1939. He grew up in East Baltimore and attended Baltimore City Public Schools. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1957 and Morgan State University in 1963.



As a teenager, Mr. Loyal developed a love for boxing and won many state and national boxing championships. In 1966, Mr. Loyal married his high school sweetheart, Madeline (also known as Susie). They had one son, Joseph Sr., one grandson, Joseph Jr. and a great granddaughter, Dakota.



Mr. Loyal was always dependable and never cursed or yelled. He worked for the Health Care Financing Administration in the Social Security Complex at Woodlawn until his retirement in 2005. Surviving family members include one aunt, Sarah Rodgers; three brothers, Donald Green, Sr., Edward Green, Jr. (Sheila), and Gregory Green (Diane, deceased); one sister, Annette Newsome (Paul, deceased); one brother-in-law Bryant Hendricks (Mary, deceased); cousins Cynthia Brown-Scott and Steven Brown, one son, Joseph Loyal, Sr.; one grandson, Joseph Loyal, Jr.; great granddaughter, Dakota; and a host of other relatives.



Viewing for Mr. Loyal will be held on June 26, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown. In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests donations be made "in memory of Robert Loyal" to Morgan State University.



