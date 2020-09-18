1/1
Robert M. (Rob) Cook Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Capt. Rob) Cook, age 80 of Royal Oak, MD died on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD in August 1940, he was raised in Towson, MD graduating from Towson Catholic High School in 1958 and Loyola College, MD in 1962. Rob is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (nee DeMoss), his sister Linda Roberts and her children, daughter, Jennifer (Andre) Hawkins and her children, Carynne and Nathan Hawkins, of Milford, OH, and son, Stephen D. (Jessica) Cook and two step-grandchildren. Visitation 3-5 pm Sunday, Sept. 20 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD. Mass of Christian burial 11 am Monday, September 21 St. Michaels Mission Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. Interment follows at St. Joseph Mission Church, Cordova, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Office of Religious Ed, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Easton, MD or to Talbot Hospice, Easton, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Mission Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved