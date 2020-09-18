Robert (Capt. Rob) Cook, age 80 of Royal Oak, MD died on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD in August 1940, he was raised in Towson, MD graduating from Towson Catholic High School in 1958 and Loyola College, MD in 1962. Rob is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (nee DeMoss), his sister Linda Roberts and her children, daughter, Jennifer (Andre) Hawkins and her children, Carynne and Nathan Hawkins, of Milford, OH, and son, Stephen D. (Jessica) Cook and two step-grandchildren. Visitation 3-5 pm Sunday, Sept. 20 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD. Mass of Christian burial 11 am Monday, September 21 St. Michaels Mission Chapel, St. Michaels, MD. Interment follows at St. Joseph Mission Church, Cordova, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Office of Religious Ed, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish, Easton, MD or to Talbot Hospice, Easton, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store